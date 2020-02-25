A post-mortem on the body of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei will be carried out on Wednesday.

The exercise had been set for Monday at Chiromo mortuary but government pathologist Johansen Oduor failed to show up for reasons that are still unclear.

The postponement adds suspense into the mystery surrounding the officer’s death. Kipyegon Kenei was found dead at his one-room house in Imara Daima, Nairobi, on Thursday, February 20, adding a twist to the Sh40 billion fake arms deal case in which former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa is implicated.

‘Suicide Note Analysis and Kenei’s Phone Data

Detectives have since established that the handwriting in a suicide note recovered next to the officer’s body does not match Kenei’s handwriting.

DCI detectives have also traced Kenei’s last steps before he died, establishing that Ksh45,000 was sent from his phone to his kin.

Reportedly, Kenei sent KSh 35,000 to his wife Judith Kenei and another KSh 10,000 to his father the day before he was found dead.

On Tuesday, February 18, at around 9.40 pm, Kenei and his wife talked on the phone for 53 seconds. Eleven minutes later, he sent a message to his wife telling her to thank a relative identified as Caren for visiting them at their Nakuru home.

The pair also sent each other photos and messages of love on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday at 12.22 am, Judith received KSh 35,000 from Kenei through his Equity bank account. Unsure of what the money was for, Judith asked Kenei via text but he did not reply.

After several unanswered messages and calls, Judith started to worry because the amount sent was too large, more than the usual KSh 3,000 to KSh 4,000 that Kenei used to send.

As this was going on, Kenei’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were deleted.

On Wednesday at 7.32 am, the officer’s father received KSh 10,000 from his son’s phone. Still, Kenei could not be reached and text messages were never replied.

Detectives believe the officer who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex office had crucial information on who Echesa and his team met when the Sh39 billion fake military arms deal was being signed.