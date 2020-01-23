Singer Yusuf Kombo aka Susumila has explained that he named his son after Hassan Joho because of his relationship with the Mombasa governor.

“My son is three months old and I have named him after Governor Joho. I have known Joho for a very long time and he has been like a dad to me. My dad passed away and Joho ndiye baba niliyebaki naye duniani,” he said.

Speaking during an interview, the 37-year-old father of three recounted how Joho has been of great help to him.

“The Governor has really helped us a lot. Personally, I can tell you for sure he has helped me financially and there are still other projects we are working on. My video for ‘Warembo’ featuring Lavalava was sponsored by the governor. We spent over a million for the video and I did not contribute a coin. He also sponsored Masauti’s song ‘Dondosha’ featuring Lavalava. In fact, any time you hear the phrase 001 in a song just know that he sponsored the works in that particular music,” Susumila said.

The Coast-based singer also disclosed that Joho funded his new project, ‘Sonona’, with Tanzanian artiste Mbosso.

“The project was like Sh1.3 million and Joho funded all of it. Music production is expensive,” he said.

Susumila said the collabo with Mbosso was Joho’s idea.

“He(Mbosso) came to a show and Joho asked me to talk to him so we can do something together. It was easy working with Mbosso but also hard for me to fit into the Bongo vibe cause I’m used to a whole different thing,” he said.

The ‘Hidaya’ hitmaker also noted that he has been friends with Joho over a span of 15 years.

“We are friends and he knows my potential and that’s why he supports me. I have been with him since 2005 when he was campaigning for a Member of Parliament seat,” he said.

“I’m a loyal friend and I don’t campaign for anyone other than him. I believe in him and I believe in his ideologies.”