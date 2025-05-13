Wandayi: Ruto Is a Better Choice Than Kalonzo, Gachagua, and Matiang’i

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders, accusing them of unjustly targeting President William Ruto’s broad-based administration.

While addressing residents of Ugunja Constituency on Sunday, Wandayi openly declared his allegiance to President Ruto, dismissing opposition heavyweights including Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as incapable of delivering genuine change.

“If you give me a choice between Gachagua, Kalonzo, Matiang’i and others on one side, and President William Ruto on the other, I will go with Ruto any day, any time—without any fear of contradiction,” Wandayi asserted, drawing applause from the crowd.

He argued that the opposition lacks the vision and credibility to lead Kenya toward meaningful transformation, branding Ruto as a better and more effective option.

Wandayi went on to praise the broad-based government, describing it as a unifying force that is driving economic revival across the country. He specifically lauded Azimio leader Raila Odinga for supporting the administration’s development agenda, stating that such collaboration has helped stabilize the political environment and accelerate policy implementation.

“The broad-based government has made great efforts to turn around the economy of this country and to make life more bearable,” he said.

The Energy CS affirmed that the current administration has taken deliberate steps to uplift the standard of living for ordinary Kenyans. He pointed to ongoing reforms and economic programs as evidence of the government’s commitment to progress.

Wandayi urged the public to back the government’s initiatives and ignore what he termed as empty rhetoric from opposition leaders, who he claimed are driven by personal interests rather than national welfare.