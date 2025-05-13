Kindiki Calls for Respect Between Politicians and Religious Leaders

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on politicians to respect the decisions made by individual churches regarding political donations. According to Kindiki, honoring these preferences will help preserve harmony and prevent avoidable tensions between politicians and religious institutions.

While addressing congregants at Riiji Catholic Church in Meru County on Sunday, Kindiki underscored the need for politicians to carry out their political activities outside places of worship. He reminded leaders that churches operate under specific guidance from their spiritual authorities, and those guidelines should be upheld without resistance.

Church officials at the event had requested that no donations be publicly declared. Respecting that directive, Kindiki refrained from announcing financial contributions made by him and President William Ruto. However, he pledged to personally cover the full cost required to complete the construction of a priest’s house.

He emphasized that political leaders should recognize their dual identity as public servants and people of faith, saying the church’s authority must always come first during worship.

Church and Government Should Work Together, Not Compete

Kindiki also weighed in on the broader public debate surrounding political contributions to churches. He noted that while the government remains willing to support churches financially, such involvement must only occur in spaces where church leadership welcomes it. In institutions that prefer to keep politicians at a distance, he promised that the administration would respect that choice and stay away.

“There has been intense debate about politicians giving money to churches. We do not want to appear to be in competition with church leaders on this matter. We will participate where we are requested and respect the directives about giving quietly.”

The Deputy President dismissed any claims suggesting that political donations aim to undermine or infiltrate the Church. Instead, he positioned the relationship between the state and the Church as a collaborative partnership grounded in mutual respect.

“The church and government are neither in conflict nor in competition,” he explained. “We will keep away from the churches that do not want us to attend their services because we don’t want to cause confusion.”

Kindiki reiterated the crucial role the Church plays in national development, pointing out its historical and ongoing contributions to essential services such as education, healthcare, and access to clean water. He said the government views its donations not as political gestures, but as support for vital community infrastructure that benefits all Kenyans.

Kindiki Confirms Government Commitment to Meru’s Development

Turning to matters of local development, Kindiki assured the people of Meru that the Kenya Kwanza administration intends to deliver on every promise made to them. He stressed that under his leadership as Deputy President, no pledged project would be shelved or forgotten.

He specifically cited the planned construction of the long-awaited Nithi Bridge, confirming that works are set to commence before the year ends.

“As deputy president, I will ensure all pending projects are completed and the promises made are implemented. We intend to start the construction of the Nithi Bridge by the end of the year,” he said.

Kindiki cautioned against being swayed by political bickering, noting that time will come for active campaigning, but the focus for now should remain on delivering tangible results.

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, Kindiki expressed strong confidence in President William Ruto’s bid for re-election. He dismissed opposition leaders as ineffective, claiming they had squandered opportunities when previously in power.

“Don’t worry about the 2027 elections. We’re ready. When that day comes, we will square it out with the opposition. Some of those who say they will be our competitors were in top positions in government, but they did nothing,” the DP said.

He challenged them to present evidence of the development projects they initiated during their tenure, accusing them of merely stirring unrest with empty promises.

“We will want them to account for their time in office and what they did for Kenyans. They should be ready to tell the people of Meru and Kenyans in general what projects they initiated which are not there. Their work is just inciting citizens with empty talk,” he stated.