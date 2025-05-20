UDA Boots Senator Gloria Orwoba Following Controversial Public Appearances

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has expelled nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, citing disloyalty and breaches of party principles as the reasons behind the decision.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar confirmed that the party’s Disciplinary Committee conducted a thorough review before deciding to remove Orwoba. The decision aligns with Article 29 of the UDA Constitution and received final approval from the National Executive Committee (NEC) during their Monday, May 19 meeting.

“Sen. Gloria Orwoba ceases to be a member of the UDA Party. Consequently, she no longer enjoys any privileges accorded to party members, nor is she authorized to represent or act on behalf of the party in any capacity,” Omar said.

Following her expulsion, UDA has formally notified the Speaker of the Senate to initiate her removal from the Upper House. To fill the vacancy, the party nominated Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi, representing Kimilili Constituency in Bungoma County.

“The party has notified the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) about her expulsion,” Omar added.

He also pointed out that the nomination of Mrs. Wakwabubi follows the party’s nomination rules and the list submitted to the IEBC before the 2022 General Election.

“In accordance with the party’s nomination rules and based on the party list submitted to the IEBC prior to the 2022 General Election, the party has nominated Mrs. Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, to fill the resulting vacancy,” he added.

Senator Orwoba’s expulsion comes after several public actions that put her at odds with UDA’s leadership. Notably, she attended the arrival of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on April 17 and joined his homecoming ceremony at Gusii Stadium on May 2 — moves the party deemed as acts of disloyalty.