Koech to US Senator: Ruto’s China Comments Misunderstood, Kenya Is Widening Global Alliances

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech has stepped in to defuse rising diplomatic tensions between Kenya and the United States following recent remarks by President William Ruto during a high-profile visit to China.

President Ruto’s comments, which highlighted a growing strategic partnership between Kenya and China, triggered backlash from Idaho Senator Jim Risch, who called for a reassessment of Washington’s ties with Nairobi.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Koech—who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations—released a statement addressed to Senator Risch, seeking to clarify Kenya’s position and ease concerns in Washington. He maintained that Kenya’s foreign policy stance remains rooted in mutual partnerships, not political shifts.

Koech said Kenya is not changing its allegiance but rather, changing the conversation.

He explained that President Ruto’s assertion of Kenya and China as “co-architects of a new world order” was not a signal of realignment but a bold declaration that Africa must have a seat at the global table.

According to Koech, the President’s remarks reflect a growing demand across the continent for fairer, more inclusive global governance and economic systems.

“President Ruta’s reference to Kenya and China as co-architects of a new world order” must be viewed as an assertion of Africa’s right to shape its future, not as a pivot in allegiance. Kenya is calling for a more just global system, one where Africa contributes meaningfully to international governance and economic policy.”

Koech Urges Respect for Kenya’s Sovereignty

To underscore his point, Koech drew a comparison to former US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy legacy, noting that Trump similarly questioned outdated global institutions and pushed for reforms that benefited American interests.

“This aspiration mirrors President Trump’s own push for reform within global institutions,” Koech noted. “From the United Nations to the World Trade Organization, Trump consistently demanded updated frameworks for American interests. Kenya is asking for the same—not to reject multilateralism, but to rebuild it on principles of equity and shared responsibility.”

Koech reaffirmed that Kenya values its longstanding relationship with the United States and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation. He pointed out that the two nations share key interests, including climate action, sustainable trade, regional security, and global economic development.

While acknowledging Senator Risch’s concerns, Koech urged any reassessment of bilateral ties to be grounded in mutual respect. He reminded Washington that Kenya remains a sovereign nation with the right to pursue diverse diplomatic relationships in the interest of its people.

“If there is a reassessment to be made, then let it be one that recognises sovereignty, agency, and mutual benefit,” Koech concluded. “Kenya is not walking away from the United States. We are simply widening our diplomatic space; every nation has the right to do so.”