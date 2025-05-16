Two Bouncers Detained Over Teen Dancer’s Death at Nairobi’s VVIP Rooftop Club

Two bouncers accused of assaulting 18-year-old dancer and social media influencer Wilberforce Kisia at Nairobi’s VVIP Rooftop Club remain in custody at Kamukunji Police Station after a court denied them bail.

The suspects appeared before Milimani Court, where a magistrate ordered their detention for 14 days as detectives continue piecing together the circumstances surrounding Kisia’s tragic death. The court scheduled their next appearance for May 21, when the duo is expected to formally answer to murder-related charges.

Kisia’s lifeless body was discovered days after he visited the club on Sunday. He was found in Room 28 at the VIP Classic Bar, a chilling discovery that sparked public outrage and heartbreak across social media platforms. What began as a mysterious disappearance quickly turned into a suspected case of murder—one that has shaken Nairobi’s nightlife scene to its core.

According to his family, Kisia left home that evening with plans to dance and socialize. He never returned. His brother, Vincent Mudoga, recounted the last known moments of the young performer.

“He was dancing on the stairs when one of the bouncers grabbed him and handed him to another,” said Mudoga. “The second bouncer held him by the neck. That was the last time anyone saw him alive.”

Eyewitnesses later told the family that Kisia was strangled, dragged into a private room, and left unconscious. For four days, his family searched for him, growing increasingly desperate as silence from the club’s management offered no answers.

“The last time I saw him was Sunday. He said, ‘I’ll be back Monday morning,’” shared his older brother Kennedy Ambani. “By Tuesday, we hadn’t heard anything. They didn’t even post his pictures on the club’s social media. That’s when we knew something was terribly wrong.”

Ambani said he reached out to the club cameraman for help but received a cold, unhelpful response. “He told me, ‘If it’s about Kisia, go ask the management.’ That was it,” he said.

Autopsy Reveals Wilberforce Kisia Died from Blunt Force Trauma

Their worst fears were confirmed when an autopsy report by Dr. Grace Mioko revealed the cause of death. Kisia had suffered a severe head injury caused by blunt force trauma.

The report detailed bruises on his neck and back, abrasions on his face and limbs, and a disturbing lack of defensive wounds—suggesting he may have been completely overpowered.

“The deceased, who was aged 18 years was found lying dead on the bed room number 28 at VIP Classic bar. The body had visible injuries on the neck and back,” read part of the autopsy report.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was head injury due to blunt force trauma.”

As police investigations continue, Kisia’s grieving family is calling for justice. They want those responsible held fully accountable for a death they believe was both senseless and cruel.

The two bouncers will remain in custody until their May 21 court hearing, where prosecutors are expected to formally press murder charges.