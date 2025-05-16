Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP Party Takes Off with Skiza Wakenya Slogan and National Tour Plan

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua officially unveiled his long-awaited political party, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi. After months of speculation, Gachagua confirmed the formation of the new outfit, signaling a major shift in Kenya’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gachagua revealed that he spent the last six months consulting from his Wamonyoro home, crafting what he described as a people-first movement under the slogan “Skiza Wakenya” (Listen to Kenyans).

“This party was born out of necessity,” Gachagua declared. “Kenyans have spoken clearly—they want a government that truly listens and acts on their concerns. They asked us to create a party that represents them, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

The DCP’s logo, a hand holding an ear, underscores its commitment to listening to ordinary citizens. The party colors—green, red, white, and black—reflect national unity and resilience.

Key Interim Officials Named

Gachagua appointed several high-profile figures as interim officials to steer the party’s formation. Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala will serve as interim Deputy Party Leader, while former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi takes up the role of interim National Organising Secretary.

Other prominent appointments include:

Catherine Waruguru – National Women Leader

David Mingati – National Chairperson

Andrew Kiplimo Muge – Director of Elections

Maina Kamanda – Chair, Council of Eminent Persons

Alex Khamasi – National Coordinator, Counties

Mercy Gakuya – Secretary for Education

Hussein Athmani – Secretary for Tourism

John Maraga – Representative for Persons with Disabilities

Wambiru Njoka – Deputy Treasurer, Strategy

Thomas Mwita – Deputy Treasurer, Operations

Additional leadership roles were assigned regionally:

Peter Mwathi – Deputy Chair, Strategy (Kiambu)

Margaret Sarah Owino – Deputy Chair, Operations (Kisumu)

Hezron Obanga – Interim Secretary General (Kisii)

Martin Kamwaro – Deputy Secretary General (Narok)

Annah Kavuu Mutua – National Treasurer (Machakos)

A Party Built on Structure and Strategy

Gachagua emphasized that DCP will operate under well-defined structures, including a National Delegates Council, National Executive Council, National Management Council, and a National Executive Board.

He announced plans to officially launch the party on June 4, after which he will embark on a two-year nationwide campaign to rally support. He also encouraged political aspirants to begin registering with the party, signaling that DCP is ready to hit the ground running.