Treasury Targets Uhuru, Raila, Kalonzo in Major Budget Cuts for Retired Leaders

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta could lose nearly Ksh95 million in retirement benefits if Parliament approves new budget proposals by the National Treasury. The proposal is part of a wider government effort to tighten spending on retired senior State officials.

According to the 2025/26 budget estimates tabled in the National Assembly, Kenyatta’s office allocation would drop from Ksh371.46 million to Ksh276.85 million—a sharp Ksh94.6 million reduction. The Treasury has proposed cuts across key spending areas, including Ksh46.5 million from foreign travel, Ksh23 million from insurance, Ksh11 million from local travel, Ksh7.5 million from fuel, and Ksh6 million from hospitality.

These cuts come on top of Kenyatta’s pension, which stands at Ksh16.78 million annually—80 percent of what he earned while in office. The funds in question support the operations of retired presidents and other high-ranking officials, covering staff salaries, vehicle maintenance, travel costs, and entertainment.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, is also set to feel the pinch. His office benefits are expected to drop from Ksh87.2 million to Ksh63.27 million, a Ksh23.9 million cut. Insurance will take the biggest hit, losing Ksh20 million, while domestic travel and hospitality budgets will also shrink.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will see his allocation slashed by Ksh28.4 million—from Ksh81.36 million to Ksh52.9 million. Most of the reduction targets insurance and local travel expenses.

Former Vice President Moody Awori is not spared either. His budget will fall by Ksh20.28 million—from Ksh74.2 million to Ksh53.9 million. Interestingly, Awori’s revised allocation now places him ahead of Musyoka in terms of office funding—flipping their previous ranking.

In total, the Treasury aims to cut Ksh167.2 million from the combined budgets of the four retired leaders. Kenyatta’s allocation alone makes up over half—56.6 percent—of the total proposed cuts.

While the move is likely to stir political debate, it reflects the government’s broader strategy to reduce public spending amid ongoing economic pressures. Parliament will now debate the proposal and decide whether to approve the revised allocations for Kenya’s former top brass.