Agriculture Ministry Reassures Kenyans on GMO Safety

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging Kenyans not to fear Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), assuring the public that all GMOs approved by the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) are safe for consumption. The ministry is now pushing for stronger public education to combat widespread misinformation surrounding GMOs.

Dr. Paul Kipronoh Ronoh, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Agriculture, emphasized that the newly launched NBA Strategic Plan 2023–2027 outlines clear steps to address common myths and fears about GMOs. He said the plan will play a key role in demystifying biotechnology and promoting science-based understanding of food safety.

To expand its national presence and improve public outreach, the NBA announced on Monday it will open six more border offices. These facilities will support community initiatives like drip irrigation projects in schools and serve as hubs for biosafety education and centralized NBA services.

While biosafety efforts are already underway in regions such as Mombasa, Busia, Namanga, Malaba, Lunga Lunga, and Taita Taveta, the Ministry acknowledges that more must be done. For many Kenyans, biosafety still feels like a distant or unfamiliar issue, despite its impact on health, food systems, and the environment.

Dr. Ronoh reassured the public that Kenya has a strong legal and regulatory framework in place to ensure GMOs and related products are safe. He called on the NBA and its partners to strengthen their collaboration and fully deliver on the authority’s mandate — to oversee the safe handling and use of GMOs while protecting both human and animal health, as well as the environment.

NBA to Launch Biosafety Awareness Campaigns

He also noted that the NBA acts as Kenya’s designated liaison to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, which guides international cooperation on GMO-related issues.

NBA Acting CEO Dr. Roy Mugiira Ngetich reiterated the need to scale up biosafety awareness and education across the country. He said that misinformation and low public awareness are among the biggest challenges the authority faces in carrying out its responsibilities.

“It is crucial to invest in comprehensive public awareness and education campaigns to ensure that the general public understands the importance of biosafety,” he said. “These campaigns will aim to dispel misconceptions and build trust in biosafety measures.”

Dr. Ngetich added that the upcoming public engagement drive will focus on targeted education efforts, stakeholder mapping, and personalized outreach strategies. By boosting awareness and trust, he said the NBA hopes to strengthen compliance with biosafety protocols and increase citizen involvement in protecting public health and the environment.