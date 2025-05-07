How to Apply for TSC’s 2025 Teacher Recruitment – 2,014 Vacancies Available

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 2,014 job vacancies to replace teachers who exited the profession through natural attrition. In a public notice released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Commission confirmed that all successful candidates will be hired on Permanent and Pensionable terms.

TSC has distributed the vacancies across different education levels, with 1,309 positions available in primary schools, 32 in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), and 673 in secondary schools. The recruitment process will follow the TSC Recruitment Guidelines for the 2024/2025 Financial Year, as detailed in Circular Nos. 19/2024 and 20/2024.

Qualifications and Application Process

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens and registered teachers with the Teachers Service Commission. Those applying for primary school roles must hold a P1 certificate. For JSS and secondary school positions, candidates need a diploma in education, with a minimum KCSE Grade of C+ (plus) and a C+ in at least two teaching subjects.

TSC has directed all applications to be submitted online only. Interested and eligible candidates should apply through the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke under the ‘Careers’ section or via teachersonline.tsc.go.ke. The deadline for submitting applications is midnight on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Commission has also posted detailed information on available vacancies by county and school on its official website.

TSC Issues Clear Guidelines for Applicants

TSC emphasized that shortlisted candidates must present their original academic and professional certificates during the interview stage. It warned applicants against submitting multiple applications, stating: “Filling of two or more Application for Employment Forms will lead to disqualification.”

Manual submissions will not be accepted under any circumstances. Additionally, the Commission noted it will give priority to applicants who have not previously been employed under TSC.

Reaffirming its commitment to equity, TSC described itself as an equal opportunity employer and encouraged persons with disabilities (PWDs) to apply.

Importantly, the Commission reminded all applicants that the recruitment exercise is completely free of charge.

Beware of Fraudsters: TSC Issues Warning

Finally, TSC has urged applicants to remain cautious and avoid falling prey to fraudsters pretending to offer recruitment assistance. The Commission warned that some individuals may try to extort money by claiming they can influence the hiring process.

To report fraud or suspicious activity, TSC asked the public to contact the nearest TSC office or its headquarters. Reports can also be made by calling:

Director, Staffing: 0202892193

Deputy Director, Staffing: 0202892131

Email: [email protected]

TSC further advised Kenyans to report any such incidents to the nearest police station to help ensure legal action is taken.