Traffic Alert: Nairobi Expressway Section to Close for Three Days for Repairs

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway should brace for disruptions starting today(Friday, May 16), as a key section of the elevated toll road will close for planned maintenance.

Moja Expressway, the company managing the expressway, announced that the stretch between the James Gichuru Roundabout overpass and Njuguna’s Place on Waiyaki Way will remain closed for three days.

The closure will begin at 6:00 am on Friday and continue until 8:00 pm on Monday, May 19, to allow for essential construction and repair work.

In a public notice issued Thursday, Moja Expressway urged drivers to consider alternative routes and prepare for possible delays.

“Motorists are informed that the Nairobi Expressway section from the overpass at James Gichuru Roundabout to Njuguna’s Place on Waiyaki Way will be temporarily closed from 6:00 am on Friday, May 16, to 8:00 pm on Monday, May 19, to facilitate road construction and maintenance works,” the company said.

Underpass and Nairobi–Nakuru Highway to Remain Open

While the elevated expressway will be closed, Moja Expressway assured road users that traffic on the underpass and the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway will continue without interruption. Only vehicles using the upper deck between the two points will be affected.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and thanked motorists for their patience and cooperation.

The temporary closure is expected to cause traffic congestion, especially for drivers who typically use the overpass to stay on Waiyaki Way and avoid the busy James Gichuru Roundabout.

With that option off the table, all motorists will have to use the same exit onto James Gichuru Road, increasing the risk of traffic delays throughout the weekend.

Drivers heading toward Nairobi’s CBD via Waiyaki Way will also share the road with vehicles turning onto the Red Hill Link Road, likely worsening congestion even further.