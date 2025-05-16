Weatherman Confirms End of Long Rains; Forecasts Cooler Weather in Nairobi

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that rainfall is easing across much of the country in the coming days as the long rains season winds down.

In its statement on Wednesday, May 14, the department explained that May marks the official end of the long rains for most regions, except for the Coastal area and western Kenya, where showers typically continue into June.

“May marks the end of the “Long Rains” season across much of the country, except for the Coastal region and western Kenya, where rainfall typically extends into June. Our May 2025 outlook predicted near-average to above-average rainfall in many areas, although some locations, particularly the north coast and parts of Garissa, were expected to receive below-average rain. May also represents the peak of the March to May rainfall season along the coast,” the department noted.

Meteorologists forecast that rainfall will gradually reduce in intensity and coverage, though scattered showers may still affect some areas.

“A few areas over the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, isolated areas over the Southeastern lowlands especially those neighboring Nairobi County, and the Coastal region are likely to continue receiving rainfall with some breaks for the remaining part of May,” the Met Department stated.

The forecast also indicates that the northeast and most of the Southeastern lowlands will remain largely dry, with occasional showers possible in some parts of the Northwest.

Looking into June, the department expects rainfall to continue in the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley Highlands, and Coastal region.

Residents in the Highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, parts of the Southeastern lowlands, and Marsabit’s highlands should prepare for cooler temperatures as cold conditions settle in.