Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes This Friday May 16, 2025 by Nick Mwangi Here are the best memes we could find today, as we end the week. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Traffic Alert: Nairobi Expressway Section to Close for Three Days for Repairs Next Story Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP Party Takes Off with Skiza Wakenya Slogan and National Tour Plan Latest from Blog Two Bouncers Detained Over Teen Dancer’s Death at Nairobi’s VVIP Rooftop Club Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP Party Takes Off with Skiza Wakenya Slogan and National Tour Plan Traffic Alert: Nairobi Expressway Section to Close for Three Days for Repairs Weatherman Confirms End of Long Rains; Forecasts Cooler Weather in Nairobi Parliamentary Reporters Raise Red Flag Over AI Threat and Poor Working Conditions