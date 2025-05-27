‘That’s the Man I Have’ – Ruto Praises Kindiki as Ideal Deputy President

President William Ruto has expressed pride in working with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, crediting him for his deep understanding of government operations and unwavering support in implementing national programs.

While addressing residents in Meru on Monday, Ruto said Kindiki not only comprehends how government functions but also plays a critical role in driving key development agendas across sectors.

“I want to thank you for giving me Kithure Kindiki. Now I have a deputy. He understands roads, knows electricity and the SHA programme, he is a righteous man—and that is how we are going to change Kenya,” Ruto said. “He is helping me push the work in Kenya; you have seen him in many places.”

The President commended Kindiki for actively supporting Cabinet Secretaries and assisting in the execution of mandates in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

“I am very proud to have a deputy who understands what government is, who understands what we are doing in Agriculture, Infrastructure, Education, and Health,” Ruto added. “He supports the ministers and me to ensure that Kenya continues to move forward.”

Ruto further praised Kindiki for rising above ethnic politics, noting that the Deputy President serves all Kenyans.

“Si mtu wa kisirani, hasira, chuki na ukabila, ni mtu anaelewa Deputy President si mtu wa Meru ni wa Republic of Kenya, that is the man I have.”

Loosely translated: (“He is not a man of anger, division, or tribalism. He understands that the Deputy President does not belong to Meru alone, but to the Republic of Kenya. That is the man I have.”)

The President emphasized that leaders like Kindiki play a vital role in uniting the country and accelerating national development