“Rise and Rebuild”: Parliament Sets New Date for National Prayer Breakfast

Parliament has rescheduled the 22nd Annual National Prayer Breakfast to Wednesday, May 28, shifting from its traditional date on the last Thursday of May. This year’s event will take place at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula made the announcement in an official communication to the House on April 30. The decision marks a departure from long-standing tradition but aligns with Parliament’s efforts to adapt the event’s significance to the evolving national landscape.

Held under the theme “Rise and Rebuild,” this year’s prayer breakfast calls for unity and reflection across Kenya’s political, economic, and social spheres. Wetang’ula described it as a timely platform for the country to reflect, reconnect, and reaffirm shared values.

“It is an opportunity for national reflection and unity at a time when our country seeks renewal across key sectors,” he said.

President William Ruto will attend the event as the chief guest, reinforcing the importance of spiritual grounding in national leadership. Several dignitaries and senior government officials have also received invitations.

Ahead of the main event, organisers have also announced a revised schedule for a significant pre-event—the Women’s Convention, which will now take place on Tuesday, May 27 at the same venue. The convention will bring together female lawmakers to discuss leadership, inclusion, and empowerment in the political space.

“All women Members of Parliament are encouraged to attend this important session,” Wetang’ula urged.

The Speaker emphasized the unifying power of the prayer breakfast, noting that it transcends political affiliations and religious backgrounds to focus on the core values that bind the country.

“The National Prayer Breakfast is more than a tradition; it is a testament to the enduring values that hold our nation together,” Wetang’ula added.

The National Prayer Breakfast serves as a solemn inter-denominational gathering that draws leaders from all walks of life—politics, business, faith, and civil society—for prayer, dialogue, and moral introspection. The event remains one of Kenya’s most respected and bipartisan traditions, anchored in collaboration between faith communities and both Houses of Parliament.

With the country navigating pressing challenges across sectors, this year’s event offers not just prayer and reflection, but also a renewed commitment to leadership that is inclusive, ethical, and forward-looking