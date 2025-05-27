Ex-CS Machogu Regrets Backing Ruto, Blames Kisii MPs for His Sacking

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has accused a faction of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislators from the Kisii region of orchestrating his sacking and frustrating his efforts in office.

Speaking at a funeral in Nyaribari Masaba constituency on May 23, 2025, Machogu claimed the lawmakers pushed for his dismissal after he rejected their demands for corrupt deals involving a Ksh1.9 billion school construction project in Nyamira County.

According to Machogu, the Kuwait government funded the project to build classrooms in 68 schools, but the MPs allegedly demanded tenders and contracts for themselves.

“The project was worth Sh1.9 billion, which the MPs wanted to share among themselves by being given tenders and contracts, a move which I strongly rejected,” he said. He added that the group later wrote to President William Ruto, demanding his removal and suggesting a preferred replacement.

Machogu also revealed that this same group of leaders previously fought former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and have continued to undermine him since he declared interest in the 2027 presidential race. “If I had given in to their fishy and corrupt deals, by now I could be languishing and speaking from a filthy prison,” he said.

Although he didn’t mention names directly, sources identify the MPs alleged to have celebrated his sacking as Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), and Zaheer Chandah (Nyaribari Chache).

A visibly agitated Machogu accused the lawmakers of harboring jealousy and hate, claiming their main political agenda revolves around undermining other leaders. “This crop of leaders has no space for the Omogusii in their hearts. They only use our community’s name to extort money from the president and others who don’t mean well for us,” he charged.

Machogu didn’t spare the Kenya Kwanza administration either. He criticized President Ruto for failing to fulfill campaign promises made to the Kisii people.

“I regret asking our people to support Ruto’s candidature. I thought with his win we would get development, but it is unfortunate that he is doing the contrary,” he said.

The former CS urged the Kisii community to unite and support one of their own in the next presidential election.