Senator Cherargei, MP Sudi Praise President Suluhu’s Firm Stand Against Meddling Kenyan Activists

Government-allied political leaders have praised Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu for taking decisive action against Kenyan activists accused of meddling in Tanzania’s internal affairs. Leading the voices of support, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei lauded President Suluhu’s firm approach during a passionate speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Senator Cherargei condemned the activists for misusing their freedoms and negatively influencing fellow Kenyans. He accused them of promoting a culture of disrespect and undermining national leadership—an attitude he said Tanzania has wisely resisted.

“Thank you, Suluhu, for calling out activists who wanted to distract the peace in Tanzania; in fact, she should have detained and prosecuted them because they have taught this country bad manners,” Cherargei said in Parliament.

Cherargei highlighted how these activists have encouraged a disturbing trend of insults and contempt toward leadership in Kenya, contrasting it sharply with Tanzania’s peaceful political climate.

“The activists have taught our people to insult, undermine and lose respect for the leadership of this country. Tanzania is a very peaceful country, and we must respect our country,” he added.

Pushing further, the senator urged President Suluhu to collaborate with Kenya’s government under the East African Community framework. He asked her to help rein in activists who, in his view, have contributed to political instability in Kenya.

“I hope that as activists run around East Africa trying to meddle in the internal affairs, they must stop. In the spirit of East Africa, she should assist us to discipline some of these ill-behaved activists that have continued to destabilise Kenya,” he said.

Oscar Sudi Criticizes Kenyan Activists

Joining the chorus, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi also praised President Suluhu for her tough stance. Sudi criticized Kenyan activists for abusing the broad freedoms they enjoy at home and exporting what he called “Kenya’s culture” of interference to Tanzania.

“Hongera Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, Rais wa Muungano wa Tanzania, kwa kuwa jasiri wa kulinda nchi yako. Let’s focus on domestic priorities, refraining from interference in external affairs to prevent unnecessary diplomatic tensions. Endelea kuwanyoosha Mama!” Sudi wrote on social media.

Sudi said that if he were president, he would have disciplined the activists physically and detained them briefly to teach them respect.

“Ingekuwa mimi ningewaweka viboko, hii kimbelembele yetu ya hapa Kenya msipeleke nchi nyingine; kwanza ningeweka hao viboko mbilimbili siku mbili ndio warudi nyumbani wakiwa na heshima,” Sudi said.

Loosely translated: (If it were me, I would have whipped them. This nonsense from Kenya should not be taken to other countries; I would have whipped them for two days and sent them home with respect)

Sudi added that the freedoms Kenyan activists enjoy should remain within Kenya’s borders.

“Ile kimbelembele na freedom yenye mko nayo huku Kwenya, fanyieni tu hapa lakini msipeleke nchi zingine. Kama ni kusaidia watu na kesi, jitoleeni mfanyie hapa kwa korti zetu free…ujuaji yetu ya Kenya iishie tu hapa Kenya.”

(If they want to help people or deal with cases, let them do so here in our courts… Let Kenyan activism stop here in Kenya).

Concluding his remarks, Sudi called on activists to focus their energy on helping vulnerable Kenyans rather than stirring trouble in neighboring countries.