UDA to Crack Down on Disloyal Members After Orwoba Expulsion, Warns Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has warned that the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will tighten its grip on members it views as disloyal, following the controversial expulsion of nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba.

The party expelled Orwoba on Monday, citing gross misconduct and breaches of its constitution and code of conduct. However, a court has since temporarily suspended the decision.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV’s Daybreak on Thursday, Cherargei defended the party’s move, accusing Orwoba of “promoting another party’s ideals.” He warned that UDA would not tolerate members who undermine its unity and urged those pursuing other political paths to leave voluntarily.

Cherargei specifically called out Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, who has openly criticized President William Ruto and recently attended the launch of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), spearheaded by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Distinguish freedom of association from loyalty to a party,” Cherargei said. “I am warning the likes of Nyutu and others who want to be rebels within UDA. The party will come after you.”

Gloria’s Defence Before UDA Disciplinary Committee

Before her expulsion, which the Court has since been temporarily suspended, UDA had blasted Orwoba for welcoming former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on April 17. Matiang’i, who has declared interest in the 2027 presidential race, received a warm reception from Orwoba and others.

“Gloria failed after she began championing the interests of another party. Anyone who wants to dissent with their sponsoring parties should be very careful,” Cherargei added.

The party also took issue with her attendance at Matiang’i’s homecoming rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

“She appeared before the UDA disciplinary committee and claimed she attended the event because Matiang’i comes from her community. What sort of defence is that?” Cherargei said.

“If you want to support other political interests, just run on an independent ticket,” he added.