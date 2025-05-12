Salasya Fires Back: No Ksh40M, No CDF Misuse, No Hidden Agenda

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has pushed back against claims that he received Ksh40 million from State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito or any other government official, calling the allegations pure political propaganda.

Addressing the matter over the weekend, Salasya said he is neither aligned with government-backed initiatives nor financially supported by State House operatives.

“Let me be crystal clear, for the avoidance of doubt: I am NOT a UDA project. I am NOT funded by the State House. I have NEVER received a single cent, let alone Ksh40 million, from Katoo Ole Metito or any government official. Full stop,” he declared.

The first-term MP accused his political detractors of spreading lies to derail his rising influence, insisting that his growing popularity has unsettled those unwilling to engage in issue-based politics.

“These claims are nothing but cheap, lazy propaganda manufactured by cowards who are terrified of the political wave I am building across the nation,” he said.

Salasya noted that his grassroots connection with voters has become a threat to traditional political forces, prompting smear campaigns from rivals who lack his level of public support.

“They can’t match the momentum, they can’t match the courage, and they can’t match the connection I have with the people—so they resort to lies,” he added.

Salasya Defends Transparency and Grassroots Support

Responding to questions about his finances, Salasya emphasized his transparency, citing his decision to publicly share his MP payslip as evidence of his openness.

“Yes, I posted my payslip. I don’t hide and I am transparent. I earn what every MP earns. But unlike others, I don’t worship money—I serve the people. What you’re witnessing isn’t money at work. It’s pure strategy, unmatched charisma, and massive goodwill from Kenyans who believe in the future I represent,” he affirmed.

He also defended the management of Mumias East Constituency Development Fund (CDF), asserting that no funds had been misappropriated. All development projects, he said, are visible and verifiable by constituents.

“Let me be very firm: Not a single cent of Mumias East CDF has been misused. Not even a shilling. Our projects are visible, trackable, and transformative. Ask the students, the schools, the hospitals, and the parents on the ground. We’re delivering, not looting,” he declared.

On criticism of his frequent tours across the country, Salasya insisted that he draws his strength from ordinary Kenyans, not political elites.

“I am not your ordinary politician. I am a man of the people. A man of destiny. Supported by a network of patriotic Kenyans who want change, not cartels,” he said.