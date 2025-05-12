GSU Officer Murders Wife and Daughter in Domestic Dispute, Then Takes His Own Life

Residents of Mokowe in Lamu West woke up to a horrifying scene on Sunday morning when a General Services Unit (GSU) officer took the lives of his wife and young daughter before turning the gun on himself.

At around 5 a.m., four gunshots rang out, sending neighbors rushing to the officer’s house. What they discovered was a devastating tragedy—three lifeless bodies: the officer, his wife, and their daughter.

According to neighbors, the violence was triggered by a domestic dispute. The wife had been shot twice, and the young daughter died from a single bullet wound. After taking his family’s lives, the officer turned the weapon on himself.

Area County Commissioner Wesley Koech confirmed the incident, while neighbors shared that the couple had been involved in a heated argument the night before. Tensions between them reportedly escalated into violence early Sunday morning.

“We heard a loud bang, which startled us. When we rushed outside and gathered other neighbors, we found that a fellow resident had been killed by her partner,” one neighbor recounted.

The bodies of the three family members were moved to the Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital mortuary. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances and the motive behind this heartbreaking tragedy.