Ruto Greenlights Hotel Projects in National Park, Allocates Ksh250M for Meru Airstrip

May 27, 2025
by
President William Ruto arrives in Meru on May 26, 2025, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, and senior Kenya Wildlife Service officials.

President William Ruto has announced that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued licences for the construction of three modern hotels within Meru National Park, signaling increased efforts to expand tourism infrastructure in the region.

Speaking during the launch of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Compensation Fund in Meru County on Monday, Ruto said KWS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, had approved the developments to attract more tourists and enhance economic opportunities for local communities.

“KWS and our ministry have handed out licences for the construction of three hotels within Meru National Park. Local investors should also be included in the investment plans for the park,” Ruto stated.

The President emphasised that these developments aim to boost the economic potential of Meru National Park while uplifting the livelihoods of surrounding communities. He directed that local investors be allowed to participate in the projects to ensure inclusive growth.

Ruto also revealed that similar hotel development projects are underway in other national parks across the country, describing them as part of a broader national strategy to grow Kenya’s tourism sector.

Ruto Allocates Ksh250M for Meru Airstrip

In a bid to improve access to the region, Ruto announced that the government had allocated Ksh250 million for the renovation of Meru Mulika Airstrip. He acknowledged the allocation may fall short of what is needed and committed to mobilising additional resources.

“We have released Ksh250 million to renovate Meru Mulika Airstrip so that it can attract tourists. I know that may not be enough, but we are looking for additional resources to unlock the tourism potential of this region,” he said.

Ruto’s announcements come amid increased scrutiny over the allocation of public lands, especially in protected areas. However, he maintained that responsible investment in tourism could transform regional economies and support conservation goals.

