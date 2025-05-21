Governor Natembeya Denies Pocketing Ksh3.2M Through Shady County Contracts

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is facing corruption charges over alleged illegal dealings involving county funds. Authorities arraigned him at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, where he denied all charges related to conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Before Chief Magistrate Charles Ondieki, Natembeya pleaded not guilty to three charges filed under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

According to prosecutors, between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, the governor allegedly benefited from indirect financial interests totaling more than Ksh3.2 million. The funds reportedly flowed through companies that did business with the Trans Nzoia County Government—namely Lyma Agro Science Limited, Maira Stores, and Easterly Winds Limited.

In one charge, prosecutors claim Natembeya received Ksh1.1 million from Mercy Chelangat, the director of Lyma Agro Science and the owner of Maira Stores. Both companies are said to have secured lucrative contracts with the county.

In a separate charge, he is accused of receiving Ksh2.1 million from Emmanuel Wafula Masungo, the Chief Finance Officer of Trans Nzoia County and the beneficial owner of Easterly Winds Limited.

“George Natembeya, between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, within the Republic of Kenya, being an agent of a public body, to wit the Governor of the County Government of Trans Nzoia, you knowingly acquired an indirect pecuniary interest in the sum of KSh2,124,668 from Emmanuel Wafula Masungo, the beneficial owner of Easterly Winds Limited, which traded with the County Government of Trans Nzoia.”

Natembeya Co-accused Skips Plea-Taking

While Governor Natembeya appeared in court, his co-accused, Masungo, failed to present himself for plea taking.

Investigators believe Masungo committed similar offences, including conflict of interest and illegally acquiring Ksh2.68 million by routing public funds through Easterly Winds Limited—a company he controls and for which he is the sole bank account signatory.

State Counsel Victor Owiti, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), opposed bail for the governor, warning that his release could compromise the ongoing investigation.

The court is expected to make a ruling on the bail request soon as proceedings continue and authorities seek to bring Masungo to face the charges.