New MoU Opens Door for Kenyan Youth to Work on UK Farms

The Government, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HOPS Labour Solutions Limited, a UK-based labour recruitment agency. The agreement aims to secure short-term agricultural and horticultural job placements for Kenyan students and recent graduates under the United Kingdom’s Seasonal Workers Scheme (SWS).

The initiative, according to the State Department, will offer participants hands-on experience, improve their global employability, and foster cross-cultural connections—while addressing labour shortages in the UK’s agricultural sector.

During the signing ceremony in London, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu celebrated the deal as a “historic milestone” and a timely effort to open ethical, meaningful job opportunities for Kenyan youth.

“This MoU reaffirms our commitment to equipping young Kenyans with the skills and experience needed to compete in the global market. It also strengthens our agricultural sector by enabling students to return with valuable international expertise,” Njogu said.

Crucially, the agreement ensures that Kenyan participants will not pay any recruitment or placement fees—a key safeguard against exploitation. Njogu emphasized that this aligns with the government’s zero-tolerance stance on unethical labour practices.

She also praised HOPS Labour Solutions, which holds licensing from the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), as a trusted, law-abiding partner.

“We are confident in HOPS’ ability to maintain high ethical standards and comply with both UK and Kenyan labour laws,” she added.

Beyond employment, the partnership will promote cultural and professional exchange, expand networks, and deepen bilateral cooperation between Kenya and the UK. Officials from both sides voiced optimism that the MoU would empower Kenyan youth, boost agricultural development, and enhance diplomatic ties.

The deal is the second major MoU in recent days aimed at creating valuable international job pathways for Kenya’s young population.