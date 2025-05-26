CS Mbadi Fires Back at Ndindi Nyoro Over Budget Criticism

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has challenged Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to thoroughly review the proposed 2025/2026 budget and understand its positive impact before leveling criticism.

Mbadi spoke at Dede Primary School in Awendo Sub-county during a fundraising event for spiritual churches, accompanied by Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, Awendo MP Walter Owino, and Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo, who all pledged continued support for President William Ruto.

The Treasury boss said he is ready to demonstrate to Nyoro that he has the capacity to prepare a fair and balanced budget that addresses both national and county development needs.

Counties to Get Roads for the First Time Since Independence

Highlighting the budget’s emphasis on inclusive development, Mbadi revealed that counties which have never had a tarmac road will finally get some in the coming financial year.

“For instance, Daadab constituency will receive its first tarmac road since independence,” Mbadi stated. “Yet when the same gentleman chaired the budget committee for two years, he allocated Ksh.6 billion to his constituency and Murang’a county.”

Responding to Criticism on Coffee Sector Funding

Mbadi also responded to Nyoro’s accusations regarding the coffee sector budget allocation, pointing out that the sector’s funding has increased from Ksh.3 billion during Nyoro’s tenure as Budget Committee chair to Ksh.4 billion in the current proposal.

“He mentioned that there was no allocation for the promotion of coffee farming. But when he was the chairman of the budget and appropriations committee, the budget allocated to coffee was Ksh.3 billion… this financial year, we have Ksh.4 billion. If you have not looked at the budget, please look at it keenly,” Mbadi emphasized.

The event in Awendo was an opportunity for the leaders to reaffirm that the Nyanza region, along with other parts of the country, is witnessing significant development under President William Ruto’s leadership.

Mbadi called for honest and fact-based debates on the budget and urged lawmakers to set aside politics to focus on the nation’s progress.