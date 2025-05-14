Kenya’s Wealthy Are Cashing Out of Mansions, Doubling Down on Markets

Kenya’s richest citizens are ripping up the old playbook. After years of parking fortunes in luxury homes and offshore bolt‑holes, they’re now liquidating bricks for bonds, data centres, and agritech.

The sprawling villas of Karen and the off‑plan apartments that once soaked up millions of shillings are being sold, refinanced, or quietly rented out.

In their place, the country’s high‑net‑worth individuals are amassing cash, buying government paper, pouring capital into data centres and farmland, and insisting every shilling they deploy pulls double duty as both profit and protection.

The pivot, mapped in the 2025 edition of Knight Frank’s Wealth Report: Kenya Edition – Attitudes Survey, is less about panic than prudence: a deliberate migration from lifestyle frills to income engines in a year when global markets turned skittish and domestic growth slowed.

A Cautious Yet Confident Outlook

The year 2024 was a sobering one for Kenya’s wealthy. Over 60% of wealth managers reported an increase of less than 10% in the number of HNWIs from 2024 to 2025, a stark contrast to the more robust expansions of previous years.

Kenya’s headline numbers hint at the squeeze. Gross domestic product expanded at roughly four per cent in the third quarter of 2024, two points slower than a year earlier.

Boniface Abudho, a research analyst at Knight Frank, attributes this slowdown to underperformance in key wealth-creation sectors such as construction and mining. “The slowdown in 2024, particularly in sectors that have been key to wealth creation, has dampened overall wealth creation,” Abudho explains.

Despite these headwinds, investor confidence remains intact for 2025. This optimism is not born of naivety but of a deliberate strategic pivot.

Kenya’s HNWIs are pulling back from foreign markets and divesting from non-essential residential properties, choosing instead to reallocate capital into productive domestic assets. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), treasury bonds, money markets, and direct investments in technology, agriculture, and renewable energy are now at the forefront of their portfolios.

Mark Dunford, CEO of Knight Frank Kenya, captures the sentiment: “In global terms, Kenyan returns remain sharply ahead of the world average, and rising uncertainty in many global markets is only serving to heighten HNWIs’ interest in their home market.”

From Lifestyle to Revenue: A Shift in Asset Allocation

Perhaps the most striking trend is the dramatic reduction in wealth tied to personal homes. In 2023, a staggering 60% of HNWI wealth was allocated to primary residences.

By 2024, this figure had plummeted to just over 20%. The percentage of HNWIs owning four or more homes also fell from 37.5% to 22.2%. This liquidation of residential assets is not merely a response to market conditions—it’s a calculated move to unlock capital for more productive investments.

Kenya’s wealthy are increasingly favoring assets that offer liquidity and higher returns. The full report reveals that only 22% of clients now allocate wealth to primary and secondary homes, down from 50-60% in 2024.

Instead, they are diversifying into alternative asset classes such as REITs, financial instruments like treasury bonds, and high-growth sectors including technology and agriculture.

This trend is further underscored by a growing domestic focus. In 2024, only 10% of Kenyan HNWIs owned homes abroad, down from 14% in 2023. Among those planning to purchase another home in 2025, 66% now prefer Kenya—double the 33% recorded last year. As Dunford notes, “East or West, home is best.”

Snapshot of the Great Sell‑Down 2023 2024 Share of wealth parked in a primary residence 60 % 22 % HNWIs owning four or more homes 37.5 % 22.2 % HNWIs with a foreign home 14 % 10 %

Self-Made Wealth: The New Engine of Growth

While inherited wealth has long been a cornerstone of affluence in Kenya, its influence is waning.

The report highlights a notable decline in the share of inherited wealth within HNWI portfolios. Half of the fund managers surveyed indicate that inheritance accounts for less than 30% of their clients’ wealth, while 77% say it represents less than 40%.

Only 6% of wealth managers report that their clients’ wealth is entirely self-made, underscoring that generational wealth transfer still plays a role—albeit a diminishing one.

Inherited wealth, often in the form of residential properties or land, is typically held in conservative portfolios. However, the new generation of Kenyan HNWIs is breaking away from this mold. “Most of Kenya’s wealthy tend to inherit assets, but they typically hold these in relatively conservative portfolios while focusing their efforts on generating new wealth through more productive and venturesome investments,” says Abudho.

This entrepreneurial spirit is driving a shift towards growth-oriented sectors. Data centers, healthcare, hospitality, and industrial assets are now preferred over traditional residential rentals. Dunford observes a pattern of “landlord millionaires” leveraging their inherited wealth to make smaller-scale, high-impact investments across diverse commercial sectors. Nearly half (44%) of planned investments for 2025 are valued at under US$5 million, reflecting a cautious yet strategic approach to wealth expansion.

Sustainability: From Consumption to Conservation

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are no longer peripheral—they are central to investment decisions. In 2024, a majority of HNWIs invested in improving the energy efficiency of their assets and reducing their carbon footprint.

This aligns with a broader transition from consumption to conservation. “What we are witnessing, in essence, is a transition from consumption to conservation, with a heightened focus on social and environmental gains,” says Dunford.

Farmland investments, particularly for food production, exemplify this trend. A striking 83% of farmland investors are focused on food production, driven by concerns over food security and the impacts of climate change. Additionally, 56% of HNWIs prioritize tree planting and sustainable land use, reflecting a growing commitment to environmental stewardship.

ESG awareness extends to property acquisitions as well. The full report reveals that 67% of investors prioritize renewable energy sources, while 61% consider energy efficiency ratings. With Kenya’s vulnerability to climate change amplifying the urgency for sustainable practices, these criteria are becoming non-negotiable for many investors.

Liquidity Reigns: Where the Money Is Flowing

Liquidating bricks has armed the wealthy with a fresh war chest and a new order of priorities. First comes liquidity. Treasury bonds yielding fifteen to eighteen per cent, cushioned by a firmer shilling, have become a magnet for idle cash.

Money‑market funds are booming, and real‑estate investment trusts on the Nairobi Securities Exchange are finally drawing chunky cheques because investors can exit without hunting for a buyer.

Where the freed‑up money is flowing:

Treasury bonds and money‑market funds: The instant‑liquidity play.

The instant‑liquidity play. Listed REITs: now offering yields that overshadow city‑centre rentals.

now offering yields that overshadow city‑centre rentals. Technology start‑ups: building payments rails and cloud infrastructure.

building payments rails and cloud infrastructure. Farmland: geared to food exports and climate‑smart irrigation.

geared to food exports and climate‑smart irrigation. Renewable‑energy projects: often bundled with long‑term power‑purchase agreements.

often bundled with long‑term power‑purchase agreements. Student Housing: Catering to a youthful population and expanding education sector.

Interestingly, commercial property, once a staple of HNWI portfolios, is seeing softened interest.

Over 50% of wealth managers report that fewer than 10% of their clients plan to invest in this asset class in 2025. This shift is attributed to oversupply, particularly in office spaces, and the rise of alternative investments like REITs and purpose-built student accommodation.

Data Centres and Development Land Lead 2025 Bets

These filters converge most visibly in the rush toward data centres. A data‑localisation regime forces sensitive information to be stored on Kenyan soil, while smartphone penetration above sixty‑five per cent feeds an insatiable appetite for cloud services.

Global hyperscale operators are scouting for acreage in Nairobi and Mombasa with dual‑feed grid power and fibre redundancy, and local fortunes are joining them. One wealth‑management boutique estimates that Kenyan HNWIs could supply as much as half a billion dollars in equity for server‑farm development over the next three years.

Development land, especially plots marked for mixed‑use hubs, remains the workhorse. Nairobi’s population is projected to top six million by 2030, and demand for compact retail, residential and office clusters along new bypasses keeps land prices buoyant even as stand‑alone office blocks languish.

Hospitality is roaring back too: foreign arrivals climbed twenty‑five per cent in 2024, nudging toward pre‑pandemic highs, and coastal resorts are scrambling to add rooms before the high season.

Generational Wealth in Motion

Underpinning the shuffle is a generational hand‑off. Inheritance still matters, but less so.

Half of advisers say bequests account for under thirty per cent of client net worth, while only six per cent of fortunes are entirely self‑made. The rest sit in‑between, and that middle is moving: younger heirs are more inclined to sell legacy plots and apartment blocks and redeploy the proceeds into smaller, bite‑sized ventures.

Nearly forty‑four per cent of the investments slated for 2025 fall below five million dollars, unthinkably modest for the property barons of a decade ago but perfect for tech incubators, speciality hospitals and off‑grid solar farms.

Passion Investments Still Spark Joy

None of this prudence means the wealthy have stopped indulging themselves. Art leads the list of passion investments, prized for cultural cachet and as an inflation hedge.

Classic cars still draw half the respondents, with jewellery and designer furniture tied close behind. Yet most cap such passions at ten per cent of net worth, treating rare canvases and vintage roadsters as trophies rather than cornerstones.

Knight Frank’s sentiment barometer captures a cautious optimism. Nearly half of respondents expect fortunes to rise modestly in 2025, and a quarter think gains will exceed ten per cent. The mantra, keep cash fluid, keep assets local, keep operations green—could funnel billions of shillings into domestic bond markets, regulated REITs and next‑generation infrastructure over the next eighteen months.

If they succeed, Kenya’s capital markets, long overshadowed by real estate, may deepen faster than headline GDP figures suggest.

A broader cultural shift is under way. A country whose elite once equated status with the square footage of a front lawn may soon measure clout by the megawatts feeding a server farm or the hectares under drip irrigation. “Kenya’s wealthy are no longer content to let fortunes idle in marble foyers,” says one investment banker.

“They want cash flow, climate resilience and control, ideally within a few hours’ drive of Westlands or Karen.” In a decade the most coveted address in Nairobi may not be a leafy cul‑de‑sac but a mezzanine floor in a securities vault where estates, data and ideas converge.