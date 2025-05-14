Young Adults Lead as SHA Records Highest Monthly Registrations in April

Kenya’s push for universal health coverage under the Social Health Authority (SHA) has gained momentum, with over 22 million citizens enrolling in just eight months.

According to the Ministry of Health, April recorded the highest monthly sign-up, attracting 775,000 new enrollees.

Young adults are driving the uptake, with more than 6.3 million Kenyans aged 18–35 already registered—making them the largest group of beneficiaries.

Providing a breakdown by age, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale reported that 5.3 million Kenyans aged 36–55, 4.38 million under 18, and 2.5 million above 55 years have also joined the scheme.

“The total number of active SHA registrations now stands at 18.5 million,” said Duale, adding that over 3.6 million former NHIF members have already transitioned to SHA.

SHA continues to register 50,000 new users daily, while 25,000 undergo means testing—generating an average of Ksh20 million in contributions every day. So far, 4.78 million Kenyans have completed means testing, marking steady progress in expanding coverage.

“The total registration as of May 10 is 22,165,249, while the average number of new registrations per day is 50,000,” Duale indicated.

Mombasa, Bomet Lead in SHA Health Cover Registrations

At the county level, Mombasa leads with 695,494 residents enrolled, achieving 58.4% of its target. Bomet follows with 448,806 (51.2%), while Nyeri, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Kirinyaga round out the top five with over 47% enrolment each.

Other counties showing strong performance include: Kisumu County: 511,644 registered (44.3%) of 1,155,574 target Lamu County: 63,195 registered (43.9%) of 143,920 target Kericho County: 390,751 registered (43.3%) of 901,777 target Embu County: 258,942 registered (42.5%) of 608,599 target Tharaka Nithi County: 162,695 registered (41.4%) of 393,177 target