KeNVIP: CS Duale Launches Digital Vaccine Portal and Cold Chain Equipment to Boost Immunization

In a bold step toward strengthening healthcare delivery, the Ministry of Health has officially launched the Kenya Electronic National Vaccine and Immunization Portal (KeNVIP)—a cloud-based platform set to transform how immunization data is managed across the country.

The unveiling took place during a high-profile event at Afya House, where Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also flagged off 2,000 new cold chain equipment units, marking a significant stride in Kenya’s mission to protect every child through timely vaccinations.

Speaking during the launch, CS Duale introduced KeNVIP as a critical digital solution that will centralize vaccine data, improve real-time access, and modernize how immunization records are managed nationwide.

“In tandem with this physical infrastructure, I am proud to officially launch the Kenya Electronic National Vaccine and Immunization Portal—KeNVIP,” Duale announced.

Designed with real-time capabilities, KeNVIP will streamline vaccine tracking, strengthen accountability, and ensure healthcare workers have access to reliable data when and where they need it. The Ministry affirmed that this platform will also support Kenya’s transition to fully integrating immunization data into the government’s central digital systems.

Powering Up the Cold Chain: 2,000 Units Flagged Off

Alongside the launch of KeNVIP, the Ministry flagged off 2,000 cold chain equipment units, including solar- and electricity-powered refrigerators, cold boxes, and temperature monitors. These tools will help maintain the integrity of vaccines by keeping them at required temperatures throughout transport and storage.

“Vaccines must be kept at precise temperatures from manufacture to administration,” said CS Duale. “Without this, their effectiveness is compromised. That’s why this equipment is not just helpful—it’s essential.”

The Ministry revealed that the government invested USD 16 million in this cold chain infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s primary healthcare systems.

The ceremony’s theme, “Strengthening Immunization Infrastructure for a Healthier Nation,” reflected the government’s holistic approach—combining digital innovation with robust physical infrastructure to improve healthcare outcomes.

CS Duale praised the partnership of global organizations including the World Bank, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO), noting their integral role in making the dual launch possible.

“Your partnership has been more than strategic—it has been transformative,” Duale said. “With your support, we are now equipped to reach every child with life-saving vaccines, regardless of geography, economic status, or infrastructure challenges.”

Call to Action: Protecting Every Child, One Vaccine at a Time

In a heartfelt appeal to the public, CS Duale urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of the expanded immunization services now available.

“Vaccines save lives,” he said. “And thanks to this investment, they are now safer and closer than ever before.”

He emphasized that both KeNVIP and the cold chain equipment symbolize more than just innovation—they represent progress, partnership, and a renewed national resolve to protect the health of all Kenyans.