Have Your Say: Treasury Opens Public Submissions for 2025/26 Kenya Budget

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has invited Kenyans to submit their ideas and proposals for the upcoming national budget, which he will present to Parliament on June 12, 2025.

The 2025/26 budget aims to address key national priorities such as economic recovery, lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and advancing the government’s development agenda.

Mbadi announced that the National Treasury is in the final stages of preparing the Budget Statement and emphasized the need for public input to help shape sound economic and tax policies.

“We are calling on Kenyans to share their contributions on measures that can support the economy and improve people’s lives,” he said in an official statement.

He identified seven core areas for public suggestions: strategies for economic recovery, reducing the cost of living, job creation, broadening the tax base, enhancing food security, promoting inclusive growth, and strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The Treasury boss also highlighted the urgency of accelerating the rollout of key government projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). He noted that reforms supporting businesses—particularly those still reeling from recent economic shocks—will play a central role in the upcoming budget.

“There is a need for strong financial and regulatory systems to support business recovery,” Mbadi stated.

He further encouraged Kenyans to propose actionable ideas that promote youth and women’s economic participation and ensure public funds are managed responsibly and transparently.

Kenyans can submit their proposals via email to [email protected], with a copy to bud[email protected], before the deadline on May 26, 2025.