‘I’m Not Makau Mutua” – Sifuna Rejects Cabinet Role Under Ruto’s Government

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has declared that he has no interest in a Cabinet position in President William Ruto’s government.

During a lively panel discussion on Citizen TV’s Daybreak program, Sifuna’s Kisumu counterpart, and fellow ODM member, Tom Ojienda, implied that Sifuna was eyeing the recently filled Gender Cabinet Secretary position.

Sifuna quickly responded with a lighthearted remark, “I understand why he says that; it’s because I am loved by the ladies, which is not something we can say about him.”

The Nairobi senator was clear in his rejection of a Cabinet role, adding, “I have no interest in serving in a government like the one in power. I would never accept a Cabinet position. I am not Makau Mutua or any of those people,” referring to Ruto’s recent appointment of Odinga’s 2022 campaign spokesperson as his constitutional affairs advisor.

Sifuna also revealed that he would not seek any other political position in the 2027 general election, emphasizing his commitment to serving as Nairobi’s senator.

“I am happy serving the people of Nairobi as senator, and even in 2027, I will not seek any other office than the Nairobi senatorial position,” he said.

Known for his outspoken stance, Sifuna, a key member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has been a consistent critic of Ruto’s “broad-based government,” formed last year after the President allied with long-time opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Sifuna didn’t mince his words when evaluating President William Ruto’s performance, declaring that he had already graded the Head of State—and the results were dismal.

“As a man with a marking scheme, I have given William Ruto a strong ‘E’. Therefore, he must go home in 2027,” Sifuna said, underscoring his belief that the current administration has failed Kenyans and should be voted out in the next general election.