Kindiki Says Kenya’s Economy Has Stabilized, Time to Deliver on Campaign Promises

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting mama mboga, boda boda riders, and small-scale traders at the grassroots level, emphasizing their vital role in Kenya’s economic growth.

Addressing locals on Thursday during the Boda Boda and Mama Mboga Empowerment Forum in Mawingu, Kipipiri Constituency, Nyandarua County, Prof. Kindiki highlighted the administration’s drive to honor its campaign pledges through targeted policy, legislative, and financial interventions. He made it clear that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda remains focused on empowering everyday Kenyans who form the backbone of the economy.

“We will continue to empower mama mboga, boda boda, and small-scale traders and other critical groups who are at the grassroots because it is critical to boost their efforts in order to uplift their livelihoods,” said the Deputy President.

Kindiki dismissed critics who have questioned the relevance of these empowerment programs, insisting that these groups deserve direct attention and real support. He noted that strengthening small businesses is key to improving earnings and stimulating economic expansion at the community level.

“For the small-scale traders, empowerment is important as it will go a long way in bolstering their businesses, aiding expansion to improve returns,” he added. “This is the bottom-up empowerment we are after as we fulfill what we promised the people during campaigns.”

With the national economy now supposedly stabilized through tough but effective policy decisions over the past two years, Prof. Kindiki said the government has shifted its focus to implementation.

“We have stabilised the economy and now it’s time to work. We are working every day to uplift the lives of the people,” he stated.

In Kipipiri, the government is already rolling out tangible development projects. Construction of modern markets in Mawingu and Wanjohi towns is underway to provide clean, structured spaces for local traders. Additionally, stalled road projects—such as the Geta–Ndunyu Njeru route—have resumed and are set for completion before the next general election.

The Deputy President also pledged to resolve long-standing land issues, particularly the lack of title deeds in colonial villages across Nyandarua County. “We will find a solution to the pending title deeds issue for colonial villages in Nyandarua County because it is an issue we must solve as requested by residents,” he promised.