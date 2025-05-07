IEBC Reconstitution Nears as Ruto Prepares to Nominate New Officials

Kenya is on track to establish a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) within 14 days after President William Ruto officially received the final report on nominees for the commission’s leadership.

On Tuesday, the IEBC Selection Panel presented the report to President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, marking a key milestone in the reconstitution of the electoral body—an essential step with the 2027 general election looming just two years away.

President Ruto commended the panel, led by Dr. Nelson Makanda, for steering the recruitment process with professionalism and transparency.

“This morning, I received the report on the recruitment of nominees for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from the IEBC Selection Panel, State House, Nairobi. I commend the panel, chaired by Dr Nelson Makanda, for their diligent and commendable work,” Ruto said.

Ruto Prepares to Nominate New Officials

Ruto confirmed he will nominate the IEBC Chairperson and Commissioners and submit their names to Parliament for vetting and approval.

“In accordance with the provisions of the IEBC Act, I will nominate and transmit the names to the National Assembly in full fidelity to the constitutional principles that guide our system of governance,” he added.

The IEBC Act grants the President seven days to make the nominations and forward them to the National Assembly. Parliament then has another seven days to vet the nominees and return the approved list for appointment.

The panel arrived at the final list after a month of intense interviews, narrowing down from hundreds of applicants. Eleven candidates were interviewed for the position of chairperson, including former Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi and former CIC Chairperson Charles Nyachae.

Other candidates included Saul Simiyu Wasilwa, Abdulqadir Lorot Ramadhan, Joy Mdivo, Edward Katama Ngeywa, Erastus Edung Ethekon, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Jacob Ngwele Muvengei, Lilian Wanjiku Manegene, and Robert Akumu Asembo.