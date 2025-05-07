Explosives Disguised as Milk Intercepted on Meru-Bound Bus from Mombasa

A routine patrol by a multi-agency security team along the Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway turned into a high-stakes operation after officers intercepted a Meru-bound passenger bus carrying explosives. The bus, which had departed from Mombasa, raised suspicion during a search that uncovered a white carton branded with LATO Milk logos.

Upon inspection, officers found a deadly stash: ten water gel explosives labeled EXPLOGEL V6, a detonating cord, and two IDEAL Electric Detonators. Authorities immediately escorted the bus to Kanyonyo Police Station and arrested the driver, Lawrance Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour, for questioning.

Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) launched an intensive investigation, using forensic clues to track down the mastermind. Their efforts led them to Mundutsu village in Kakamega County, where they arrested Brenda Imboyanga Makhulungu — the registered sender of the package.

She had deceptively labeled the parcel as “Dawa ya Maji” (water treatment medicine) at Tahmeed’s Kakamega office, coordinating its delivery route from Kakamega to Mombasa, then onward to Meru via Kitui.

The investigation widened with police arresting two more suspects — David Tindi Andala and John Kariuki Kung’u — in Meru town in connection with the smuggling operation.

“All five suspects are now in custody in the ongoing probe, with the bus and the seized explosives detained as exhibits,” the DCI reported.

Authorities have intensified security surveillance across major highways, urging the public to report any suspicious activity.

Photos of the suspects;