Governors Reject National Government’s Overreach in UHC Staff Transfer

The Council of Governors (CoG) has criticized Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for mismanaging the transfer of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff from the national government to county governments. The governors warn that the current handling of this transfer risks fueling tensions between national and county administrations.

At a press briefing on Monday, the CoG expressed deep concerns about the lack of coordination and financial planning surrounding the move. They argue that counties are being burdened with responsibilities without the necessary resources to support them, creating an unsustainable situation.

CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi sharply condemned the hurried transfer of UHC staff, who were hired during the COVID-19 pandemic, without ensuring that counties have adequate funds to pay salaries and gratuities.

“This arrangement is not acceptable to us; they are just transferring problems to us, which we are not able to deal with. You caused the problem, deal with it until you ensure a seamless arrangement to the contractual end,” Abdullahi said.

CoG Demands Funding and Clear Plan

The governors caution that counties absorbing UHC staff without an accompanying funding plan would be reckless and unsustainable. They call on the national government to resolve the financial and structural challenges before proceeding with the transfer.

“What should have been done then was to give the resources to the counties so that they can recruit professionals they needed for the period that they were needed,” Abdullahi added.

Echoing these concerns, CoG Health Committee Chairperson and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki urged the Ministry of Health to address the grievances of UHC staff thoroughly and ensure a smooth, well-funded transition to counties.

“What CS Duale is doing to us is tantamount to giving us a sharp knife while holding the handle; we are not going to accept it. The UHC staff since 2020 has been in a job group that is very discriminative compared to other health workers, they earn a third of what their counterparts earn, that contract is coming to an end next year and so we don’t see the urgency to transfer them to counties with the same discriminatory terms of employment minus the prerequisite resources,” Njuki said.

Governors Warn President Ruto Over Surveillance Vehicle Donation

In a related development, the governors also condemned the recent donation of surveillance vehicles to counties by the national government, a move officiated by President William Ruto. The CoG described the donation as an infringement on county autonomy, stressing that procurement of vehicles is a devolved function.

The governors also highlighted operational challenges, noting that vehicles purchased by the national government are difficult to insure within county systems, creating logistical and financial strains.

Amid mounting funding concerns, the CoG has formally requested a meeting with President Ruto to discuss persistent challenges affecting county governments, particularly the shortfall in equitable revenue allocation.

Governor Abdulahi revealed that counties requested Ksh.536 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year, but the national government allocated only Ksh.405 billion—a figure the governors say falls far short of the counties’ needs.

Adding to their frustrations, the governors disclosed that the national government owes counties approximately Ksh.76 billion in delayed funds, covering at least three months of pending disbursements.

The Council of Governors is now urging President Ruto to fulfill his constitutional promise to fully fund devolved functions, emphasizing that sustainable development in counties depends on adequate financial support and respect for devolved powers.