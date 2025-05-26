Gachagua Vows Legacy to Last Decades, Criticizes Ruto Over Disrespect to Mt Kenya Farmers

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua declared that his leadership, once he assumes the presidency, will leave a lasting mark on Kenya’s history for more than 30 years.

Speaking at a church service in Murang’a County on Sunday, May 25, 2025, Gachagua expressed strong confidence that his leadership will transform the nation and set a new standard for future generations.

He said Kenyans, tired of empty promises and poor governance, are longing for a leader whose impact will extend well beyond a single term—one whose policies and decisions will resonate through time.

“Kenya will remember the leadership I bring for over thirty years and beyond because the changes we make won’t be temporary but foundational. I’m telling you this now, and you will witness it yourselves,” Gachagua told an enthusiastic crowd.

The former Deputy President further outlined his vision, focusing on sustainable development, economic empowerment, and uniting the nation around a common purpose. He believes this approach will secure a prosperous future for all Kenyans.

Growing Dissatisfaction Fuels Gachagua’s Mission

Gachagua said growing public dissatisfaction with the current administration makes his mission to lead Kenya even more urgent. He confidently promised that defeating the incumbent government will be easy, fueled by the collective desire for real change.

“Kenyans are no longer buying empty promises — they want real leadership. With the kind of support I am seeing across Mount Kenya and beyond, defeating the current regime will be a walk in the park. I want to lead with purpose, and I believe this country will remember my leadership for decades to come,” he said.

Gachagua Condemns President Ruto’s Food Aid Approach

During the service, Gachagua sharply criticized President William Ruto for disrespecting the Mt Kenya community by sending food handouts instead of addressing their real agricultural needs.

He lamented that the current government has resorted to distributing beans and cash, while farmers actually need fertiliser to plant their own crops and achieve meaningful harvests.

“He has deeply insulted us because he is sending money and beans here, yet what we need is fertiliser so that we can plant our own beans and harvest,” Gachagua told the congregation.

Lawmakers Condemned for Supporting Token Handouts

Gachagua went further to criticize lawmakers who support these practices, accusing them of enabling the president to take the community for granted by using rice and token money to sway public opinion.

“Now these MPs are going around handing out rice, and that’s an insult to this community. He sees us as worthless people—people who can be fooled with rice while women are placed under tents and are given just five hundred shillings in the evening. We see that as utter disrespect,” he said.

Gachagua Refutes Siege Claims, Calls Out Political Betrayal

Responding to a newspaper headline claiming that President Ruto had placed his political camp under siege, Gachagua clarified, “That is not my camp. It belongs to the community.”

He accused President Ruto of betraying Mt Kenya over many years, plotting against the region in 2007, rising to power through deceit, and sidelining key regional leaders including himself, Mithika Linturi, and Justin Muturi.

“This man does not mean well for us. In 2007, he had a plan to finish us, then he joined hands with Uhuru, and we elected him as Deputy President, then he misled us again using religion, and we voted for him as President. He started with all the strong leaders from Mt Kenya like me; then he went to Meru and pushed out Mithika Linturi, and later to Embu, where he removed Justin Muturi,” Gachagua explained.

He warned the community not to repeat the same mistake. “If he can treat us this way before 2027, what will happen if he gets another term? We cannot allow that,” he declared.