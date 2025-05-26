Nairobi Fires: Sakaja Proposes Legalizing Informal Power Distributors, “If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them”

Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for urgent reforms in how electricity is accessed and distributed in Nairobi’s informal settlements, following a deadly fire in Kibra that claimed eight lives and left at least 20 others seriously injured on May 24.

Police confirmed that seven of the injured are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the fire wiped out seven members of one family and also claimed the life of a pregnant woman. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This latest tragedy has cast a harsh spotlight on the city’s recurring fire disasters, especially in densely populated slums where unsafe power connections and overcrowding create lethal conditions.

“We Can’t Keep Losing Lives Like This” — Sakaja’s Wake-Up Call

Addressing President William Ruto and worshippers at AIC Church in Kibera on Sunday, Governor Sakaja painted a bleak picture of Nairobi’s fire crisis.

“This week alone, fires have taken 15 lives in Nairobi,” he said. “We had one in Mathare, then another in Makina, Kibera. That same day in Reuben, a child died from a fire; the common factor, our Excellency, is energy, either gas explosions or illegal electricity connections.”

Sakaja urged the national government to take decisive action by directing the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to implement safer, community-based power distribution models.

“There are global models for social connection to power. That’s the solution we need. If you, your Excellency, direct EPRA, they can implement it,” Sakaja said.

From Enforcement to Empowerment: A New Approach

In a bold and pragmatic shift, Sakaja proposed working with—rather than cracking down on—those behind illegal electricity connections.

“TThese illegal connections have been there. If you can’t beat them, join them,” he said. “Let’s find those doing the connections, reduce power tariffs, and empower them with proper cables and equipment so they can become certified distributors. Otherwise, we’ll continue losing lives daily.”

His proposal reflects a move away from punitive enforcement toward regulation and empowerment at the grassroots level.

70 Fire Incidents in One Month

The governor revealed that Nairobi recorded a staggering 70 fire incidents in January 2025 alone, with some areas like Mathare experiencing fires nearly every other day.

He stressed that unless there are structural changes in how informal settlements access energy, these preventable tragedies will continue.

Sakaja confirmed that the county government has already engaged key national leaders, including Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, to push for urgent policy reforms.

He called on President William Ruto to back the move, emphasizing that saving lives should be a top priority.