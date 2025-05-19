Gachagua Alleges Ruto Halted Ngong Forest Eco-Camp Project After Exposé

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of grabbing land in the protected Ngong Road Forest to profit from a luxury eco-camp project currently under fire from environmental activists and the public.

Speaking during a church service in Murang’a, Gachagua alleged that President Ruto personally owns the controversial campsite under construction in the Sanctuary Block of the forest. He claimed the project is designed to benefit from its proximity to the upcoming Talanta Hela stadium, currently being built along Ngong Road.

“The President wants to take five acres in Ngong Forest to construct a hotel,” Gachagua said. “The same contractor working on the Talanta Hela stadium is expected to build the hotel to serve stadium guests.”

The former Deputy President further claimed that after he started revealing details about the alleged secret dealings, President Ruto instructed the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to halt the eco-camp development, which KFS suspended on May 17, 2025, citing public concern and the need for further consultation.

In a fiery continuation of his allegations, Gachagua warned the President against resuming the project. “So Mr. President don’t even think of going back to that forest—we will expose you again. That is our work now, I get reports even from people in government because they are also tired,” he said.

He also accused the President of grabbing land in other parts of the country, including Naivasha, Narok, and Meru.

“He’s built a hotel in Meru, and the only road under construction there is leading straight to it,” Gachagua added.

The eco-camp project has faced intense scrutiny, with KFS defending its legality, saying it followed environmental laws and was located in a designated ecotourism zone.