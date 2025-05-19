Kindiki, Murkomen Warn Gachagua Over 2027 Election Violence Remarks

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a firm rebuke of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of stoking fear with remarks suggesting possible violence during the 2027 General Election.

In a strongly worded message posted to his X account on May 17, 2025, Kindiki made it clear that the government would not allow Kenya to slide back into political unrest.

“Kenya will never return to political violence—not in 2027, not at any time in the future,” Kindiki wrote, in what appeared to be a direct response to Gachagua’s recent controversial comments.

Without mentioning Gachagua by name, Kindiki took aim at political leaders who use fear and division as campaign tools. He reminded the country of the painful scars left by the 2007–2008 post-election violence, vowing that such a dark chapter would not be repeated.

“Our country learned hard and painful lessons from the 2007/2008 post-election violence. Never again,” he said.

Kindiki reiterated that the current administration remains committed to peace, and he promised to ensure that the upcoming 2027 election would be defined by visionary ideas and responsible leadership—not threats or intimidation. He urged politicians to shift their focus to transformative policies that serve the people.

“Henceforth, Kenya’s leadership contests will revolve around who has better ideas to transform the country,” he said. “The debate cannot be about the fear-mongering of desperate, vengeful, thoughtless and pretentious leaders.”

Murkomen Vows ‘Never Again’ to Election Violence

Echoing Kindiki’s sentiments, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also criticized Gachagua’s remarks, warning that such reckless statements could disqualify him from seeking public office.

Speaking during a public engagement in Trans Nzoia County on May 17, 2025, Murkomen said he was shocked that a former deputy president would publicly suggest that the 2027 polls could be more violent than the 2007–2008 crisis.

“I am disappointed that a leader who once held one of the highest offices in this country is telling Kenyans that the 2027 elections will be more violent than 2007–2008,” Murkomen said. “That statement alone is enough to bar him from holding any public office—forget impeachment and the rest.”

Murkomen reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to national unity and peace, reassuring residents of Trans Nzoia—a region known for its ethnic and cultural diversity—that the country would never revisit its violent past.

“I want to assure the people of Trans Nzoia—I know here we have all tribes, all religions, all nationalities. We will not allow our country to ever return to any form of violence. Never again,” he declared. “That is impossible. Not when Kipchumba is the Minister of Security. Not when William Ruto is the President of Kenya.”

He also urged national and local security agencies to remain vigilant and take immediate action against any individuals plotting or inciting violence—regardless of their political standing.

“Any person who attempts, together with the County Commissioner and the county security team—anyone holding any meeting, even if it’s at night, with the intention of causing violence, do not spare them,” he said.

Both Kindiki and Murkomen made it clear that the government will not tolerate fear-based politics, emphasizing that leaders must promote peace and unity as Kenya moves closer to the 2027 elections.