New Health Panel to Design Affordable Benefits and Tariffs Under UHC Framework

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale officially inaugurated the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel on Monday, marking a key milestone in Kenya’s pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The government established the Panel through Gazette Notice No. 5044, published on April 23. The Panel will operate under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, and will be hosted by the University of Nairobi’s College of Health Sciences. It brings together experts from diverse sectors to guide health policy reforms.

Duale reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to achieving UHC, noting that improved health financing forms the cornerstone of this ambitious goal.

“A healthier population is the foundation of a more prosperous nation,” he said, describing the Panel’s creation as a strategic investment in Kenya’s human capital and economic growth.

Panel Mandate and Functions

The Panel, chaired by renowned public health expert Prof. Walter Jaoko, will advise on designing and periodically reviewing health benefits packages and tariffs within the Social Health Insurance framework. It will ground its recommendations in Health Technology Assessment (HTA), ensuring all interventions remain evidence-based, equitable, cost-effective, and aligned with national health priorities.

Key functions include designing benefit packages based on disease burden and population health needs, reviewing tariffs to ensure affordability, identifying essential health interventions currently unavailable in Kenya, and engaging healthcare providers and the public to foster inclusive policy development.

Challenges and Priorities

Duale urged the Panel to prioritize critical challenges such as inadequate health data, high treatment costs for chronic and complex diseases, lack of pricing regulation, and the need for sustainable financing models. He also highlighted the importance of integrating donor-funded vertical programs into the national benefits package and simulating efficient outpatient and inpatient service models.

He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in supporting the Panel’s work.

“Let us ensure that the benefits and tariffs we develop are inclusive, data-informed, cost-effective, and sustainable. The Ministry of Health stands ready to support this initiative fully,” Duale said.

The Panel is expected to meet at least twice a year and will play a pivotal role in Kenya’s path toward equitable, quality healthcare for all—upholding the national commitment to “Leave No One Behind.”