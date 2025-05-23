DP Kindiki Confirms Ksh50,000 Disbursement to Youth-Owned Businesses Starting This Month

Kenyan youth with dreams of launching or expanding small businesses are set to receive a major boost as the government rolls out its NYOTA programme. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced that, starting this month, eligible young entrepreneurs will receive Ksh50,000 each to support their ventures.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Kisii County on Thursday, Kindiki revealed that the government has released Ksh28 billion to fund the initiative. The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme targets 70 youth per ward across all 47 counties.

“We have a very big programme for the youth, both male and female; it is called NYOTA. We are giving money in all the wards across the country to support 70 businesses in each ward,” said Kindiki.

He explained that NYOTA, a five-year initiative funded by the World Bank, addresses key challenges facing youth—including unemployment, financial insecurity, and limited savings. The programme targets registered youth-owned businesses, and only those formally enrolled will qualify for the Ksh50,000 disbursement.

Kindiki urged young Kenyans to make the most of the opportunity, describing it as a rare chance to establish sustainable businesses and achieve financial independence.

In addition, the Deputy President assured older citizens that the government has crafted separate support mechanisms tailored to their needs. He emphasized that the administration remains committed to empowering all Kenyans, regardless of age or economic background.

“Let us help our youth secure employment,” he said. “For those who are not youth—such as mama mboga and other small-scale traders—we have put in place multiple interventions to support all businesses.”

Kindiki’s remarks come just a week after the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) closed the application window for youth applicants on May 15. The government will now begin shortlisting successful candidates for funding.