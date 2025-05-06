Don’t Self-Medicate: PS Muthoni Raises Alarm Over Antibiotic Misuse in Kenya

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged Kenyans to stop self-medicating with over-the-counter antibiotics, warning that the growing trend is fueling a global health crisis.

Speaking on Sunday, Muthoni expressed deep concern over the widespread misuse of antibiotics, emphasizing that repeated and unprescribed use could lead to antimicrobial resistance. This condition renders antibiotics ineffective, especially when patients need them most.

“We are asking members of the public to avoid over-the-counter medication and prescribing drugs for themselves. It is important to note that antibiotic resistance is a reality now,” she said.

She encouraged Kenyans to seek treatment at registered health facilities, where qualified professionals can assess symptoms and provide appropriate prescriptions.

“We request that members of the public, should you get unwell, please visit a health facility where you will find a skilled healthcare workforce to guide you and prescribe to you the kind of drugs that you require for your body and your ailments,” Muthoni advised.

The PS highlighted antimicrobial resistance as a growing global threat, worsened by people’s tendency to medicate themselves—even for the mildest symptoms. She singled out illnesses like the common cold and flu, where many Kenyans bypass doctors and go straight to pharmacies for antibiotics.

“Most people are getting minor ailments and rushing to the chemist and prescribing themselves antibiotics,” she said. “When these drugs stay in the body for too long, they lose effectiveness. The day you truly need them, they won’t work.”

Muthoni called this behavior a form of drug abuse and stressed the need for Kenyans to rethink their approach to managing illness.

“When you have a common cold or the flu, don’t rush to buy antibiotics,” she warned. “Go to the doctor, ask for a proper prescription, and get the right drugs from someone who understands what your body needs.”