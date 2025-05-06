Four to Face Charges in Baby Pendo Case as ODPP Drops Six Suspects

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has approved charges against four individuals in connection with the murder of Baby Samantha Pendo, while dropping charges against six others after a fresh review of the case files.

Prosecution counsel Vincent Monda informed High Court Judge Margaret Mbugua that the amended charge sheet now lists only four accused persons. Among them is John Chengo Masha, who faces grave charges of murder and crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Act.

“Your honour, we will be charging only four accused persons in the case, and with us in court is the amended charge sheet ready to charge the four,” Monda told the court.

The ODPP told the court it had re-evaluated the case following new findings. “In view of the report, the ODPP has reviewed the case and amended the information accordingly,” the prosecution stated. However, defence lawyers pointed out that the nature of the amendments has not yet been made public.

The court also heard that Mohammed Baa, the eleventh suspect in the case and a retired police officer, remains at large. According to a report from the National Police Service, officers were unable to trace him at his rural home in Wajir County.

“The homestead appeared deserted, with no visible signs of human movement,” the police reported to the court.

Baa has never been arrested since the case began, despite being linked to the violent crackdown that led to Baby Pendo’s death.

A Nation Still Demanding Justice

The Baby Pendo case stems from events in August 2017, when six-month-old Samantha Pendo was fatally injured during a police operation to quell post-election protests in Kisumu. Her death, caused by blunt force trauma allegedly inflicted by security officers, sparked national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability.

A subsequent inquest found multiple officers culpable, leading to sustained demands for justice from civil society, religious leaders, and the general public.

As the trial moves forward with four suspects, many Kenyans continue to watch the proceedings closely, hoping that the long-delayed case will finally deliver justice for Baby Pendo and her family.