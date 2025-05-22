Atandi, Mbadi Defend Ksh1.77 Billion State House Renovation; ‘It was Filthy and Leaking’

The ongoing renovations at State House Nairobi continue to stir national debate, but top government officials and legislators insist the facelift is necessary to maintain Kenya’s dignity, security, and international standing.

Alego Usonga MP and Budget Committee Chair, Sam Atandi, has backed the refurbishment, describing the current works as long overdue. Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Atandi recalled his first visit to the presidential residence during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era, calling the facility “filthy” and unfit for a nation of Kenya’s stature.

“State House is an old house. If you’ve ever been there, you’d realise it was in a deplorable state. During my first visit, I found the place filthy,” he said Tuesday.

“We can’t run a country where the Office of the President is in such a condition, especially when we’re hosting guests,” he added.

Atandi emphasized that the renovations go beyond aesthetics and are about modernizing a facility that hosts high-level international delegations.

Renovation Costs and Progress

According to documents submitted to the National Assembly’s Administration and Internal Security Committee, as of September 2024, the State House project had consumed Ksh775 million out of the allocated Ksh1.77 billion, indicating a 44% completion rate.

The revelations triggered scrutiny over the project’s cost, but government officials were quick to defend the investment.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito defended the expenditure, explaining that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Department of Defence (DoD) are jointly funding and overseeing the project due to its sensitive nature.

“This is a security facility that attracts security budgets,” Metito said, stressing that the upgrades are essential for ensuring both structural stability and tight security.

Treasury CS: It Was Leaking

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi also weighed in, stating that years of neglect had left the residence with leaking roofs and a decaying structure.

“It had reached a point where State House was leaking,” Mbadi said. “One can question the extent of the renovation, but you cannot question whether we needed a facelift of the facility. This is where we host all the international delegations.”

He emphasized that restoring the facility was not optional, especially given its symbolic and diplomatic significance.