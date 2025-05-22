KRA Extends Service Hours and Offers Weekend Support Ahead of June 30 Tax Filing Deadline

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has extended its working hours to give Kenyans extra time to file their 2024 income tax returns before the June 30 deadline.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, May 20, KRA announced that all its service centres and Huduma Centres in busy areas will stay open longer to help taxpayers meet the deadline comfortably.

KRA reminded everyone with a KRA PIN that filing an income tax return is mandatory each year, regardless of whether they earned income. This legal requirement helps the government track revenue and fund public services.

Under the new schedule, KRA service and Huduma Centres will operate Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. On Saturdays, only Tax Service Centres will open, running from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

However, on Saturday, June 28, these centres will extend their hours until 6:00 pm to accommodate last-minute filers.

Huduma Centres outside the main urban areas will keep their usual hours, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on weekdays, and remain closed on weekends.

Kenyans can also contact KRA officers for support via email or phone on weekdays from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and on weekends from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Importantly, KRA announced that on the final day to file returns, June 30, all offices nationwide will remain open for 17 hours—from 7:00 am to midnight—giving taxpayers plenty of time to submit their returns.

KRA urges all taxpayers to file their returns online via the iTax portal at iTax.kra.go.ke. Even those with no income must file a NIL return. The authority warns that failure to file by the deadline could lead to a Ksh 2,000 fine or a 5% penalty on total income.

Tax-exempt individuals, including people living with disabilities, must also file returns and provide a valid Exemption Certificate Number.