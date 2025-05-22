Senator Gloria Orwoba Wins Court Battle Against UDA and Senate Expulsion—for Now

The High Court has temporarily stopped the expulsion of nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), throwing a wrench into the party’s latest disciplinary actions.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi granted the conservatory orders on Wednesday after reviewing Orwoba’s Notice of Motion and her supporting affidavit filed on May 20. The court also blocked her removal from the Senate, where she represents special interest groups.

“Pending hearing and determination of this application, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the implementation of the decision of the UDA Party Disciplinary Committee dated 16/05/2025 expelling the petitioner herein as a member of the UDA Party and/or a nominated senator,” the ruling stated.

The court’s decision came hours after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi published a gazette notice declaring Orwoba’s seat vacant, marking a dramatic twist in the unfolding political and legal showdown.

“The public is hereby notified that, pursuant to Article 101(2) of the Constitution of Kenya, the Senate seat held by Senator Gloria Orwoba—elected under Article 98(1)(b)—became vacant as of May 21, 2025,” read the notice dated May 21, 2025.

The declaration followed an earlier attempt by Orwoba to block her expulsion through an urgent court application. However, Justice Mugambi dismissed the application, citing procedural errors.

“I have read the Notice of Motion application dated May 19, 2025… It is clear that the applicant introduced new parties who were not included in the original petition. She did so without seeking the court’s permission… The application is therefore incompetent and is rejected,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

In her initial petition, Orwoba named the United Democratic Alliance and the Registrar of Political Parties as respondents. The matter will return to court on June 3, 2025, for further directions.

UDA Expelled Orwoba Over Disloyalty

Just days before the legal back-and-forth, UDA expelled Orwoba over what it described as gross misconduct and disloyalty to the party. The party took issue with her attendance at a homecoming event for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

UDA officials also accused Orwoba of publicly criticizing government policies—actions they said violated the party’s code of conduct and signaled political betrayal.

What Lies Ahead for Orwoba?

Although the High Court has given her temporary relief, many political observers believe Orwoba is fighting a losing battle.

Still, Orwoba has not backed down. In a defiant post on her official Facebook page yesterday, she made it clear she’s far from done with politics.

“Worry not; some of us didn’t join politics to make money. Those characters are the ones conning Kenyans Chap Chap with fake diaspora jobs. I joined politics to be a positive change maker…and so far, so good,” she wrote.

Orwoba has also confirmed her political ambitions are far from over, declaring her intent to run for the Bobasi parliamentary seat in 2027.