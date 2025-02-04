Kenyan Architects ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over The Mutilation of State House

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has raised serious concerns about ongoing renovations at State House, warning that key changes could erode its historical and cultural significance. Although the association acknowledges the need for structural upgrades, it fears the building’s original neo-classical integrity is being lost.

Designed in 1907 by Sir Herbert Baker (1862–1946), State House was initially a prime example of the neo-classical style, marked by balanced proportions and distinctive columns. Its symmetry and repetition once symbolized enduring architectural principles.

Over time, Nairobi’s State House has come to represent defining moments in Kenya’s political and social evolution, making its preservation a matter of national pride—even though it has never been officially declared a national monument.

According to the AAK, recent renovations stray noticeably from Baker’s classic design. Among the controversial changes are the replacement of the iconic red roofing tiles, a deeper roof parapet that overrides the original mouldings, and the merging of two entrances into one canopy, which disrupts traditional proportions.

The association also highlights a parapet that obscures features like chimneys, raising questions about whether original elements were retained.

In its statement, the AAK compares these renovations to the demolition of the Uhuru Park Pavilion, arguing that such alterations risk denying future generations a tangible link to Kenya’s past.

Historic government buildings worldwide—from Ethiopia’s National Jubilee Palace to the White House in the United States—are carefully preserved for their architectural and cultural importance. The AAK believes Kenya should adopt similar strategies by focusing on restoration rather than sweeping design changes.

Beyond State House, the association calls for all renovations to national buildings to undergo review by the National Museums of Kenya before any work begins. This would ensure the public is informed, expert architectural advice is solicited, and cultural heritage is safeguarded. The AAK itself has convened a working group of specialists who stand ready to advise on sensitive renovations.

As an irreplaceable part of the country’s history, the AAK urges the government to immediately pause further alterations, establish clear heritage conservation guidelines, and consult experts and citizens when preserving national landmarks. “Heritage be our Splendour,” the association states, insisting that proper stewardship of these sites is crucial for current and future generations alike.

Arch. Florence Nyole, President of AAK, issued the statement on February 3, 2025, underscoring the urgent need to protect Kenya’s built heritage. For additional information, the public can reach the AAK through their offices at Blue Violets Plaza, Kamburu Drive, Nairobi.

