Aroko Breaks Silence After DCI Summons, Alleges Political Plot by Governor Wanga

Businessman Philip Aroko has linked Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga to his dramatic summoning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), alleging political interference in the investigation into the killing of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Aroko, who reported to DCI headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday night, firmly denied having any involvement in the MP’s murder. He emphasized his willingness to cooperate with detectives and clear his name. But even as he maintained his innocence, Aroko launched a sharp attack on Governor Wanga, accusing her of pushing for his summoning in what he described as a politically charged smear campaign.

“The police summoned me, and I came. If anyone has questions, I’m here to answer them,” he stated, expressing frustration with what he sees as a politicized process. He warned that political rivalry in Homa Bay had turned toxic, claiming, “But I want to tell the people of Homa Bay that the politics in that county has turned into madness — it’s no longer politics, it’s thuggery. I saw the governor pushing so hard for me to be summoned. She even made calls to the police. Well, she’s achieved it now.”

Aroko, who is eyeing the Kasipul parliamentary seat in 2027, further accused the county government of employing individuals involved in political violence. Without offering evidence, he alleged that “those who fight, maim, and kill people are employees of the Homa Bay County government — they are on her payroll.”

The DCI had earlier named Aroko as a person of interest in the murder investigation and instructed him to surrender to the nearest police station without delay. In a public statement, the agency declared, “This is not optional. His cooperation is vital to the progress of this investigation.”

Speculation swirled that Aroko had gone into hiding, but his legal counsel dismissed those claims. Danstan Omari, his lawyer, confirmed that Aroko remained accessible and fully committed to assisting with the inquiry.

“Aroko has never gone underground. He is here, he is available, and he is willing to work with law enforcement to clear his name,” Omari said.

As the investigation unfolds, Aroko’s explosive claims and political undertones have added a new layer of tension to an already high-profile murder case in Homa Bay.