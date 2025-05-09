Phone Linked to Deceased Woman Traced to MP Were’s Bodyguard Before Assassination

Investigators probing the assassination of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were have uncovered critical leads that are rapidly advancing the case. A suspicious phone call made just hours before the MP’s death and the recovery of the murder weapon have emerged as pivotal breakthroughs in the ongoing investigation.

Sources close to the case revealed that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are zeroing in on an anonymous caller who phoned the MP’s bodyguard on April 30 at around 2:40 p.m.—roughly five hours before Were was fatally shot along Nairobi’s Ngong Road. The call, which lasted just over a minute, was placed while the bodyguard was on duty at Parliament Buildings.

Further analysis revealed that the same number had reached out to the bodyguard two days prior, deepening suspicion about the caller’s motives. Forensic teams traced the number to a SIM card registered only three days before the murder, using the identity of a deceased woman from the Nyanza region. Investigators believe the number was created specifically to contact the aide, as no other activity has been linked to it.

This discovery has heightened scrutiny around the planning and coordination behind the high-profile killing. DCI officers are now working to trace the source of the phone number and unmask the individual behind the mysterious calls.

Murder Weapon Linked to Crimes in Nairobi and Kimabu Counties

In a major breakthrough, detectives also recovered the firearm used in the assassination. During a late-night raid on Tuesday in Chokaa, Kayole, police found a Sarsilmaz pistol believed to have fired the fatal shots. Officers also seized a second pistol, a bag, and a pair of shoes, all thought to be linked to the case.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed on Thursday that ballistic tests had conclusively matched the Sarsilmaz pistol to the MP’s shooting.

“The ballistic report we have received unequivocally links the Sarsilmaz pistol, recovered from the residence of one of the suspects, to the fatal shots that took his life. This critical piece of evidence not only identifies the weapon used in this heinous act but also reveals its involvement in a series of other criminal activities,” said IG Kanja.

Ballistic reports have further connected the same weapon to at least three robbery incidents in Kayole, Komarocks, and Ndumberi in Kiambu County, suggesting it was part of a wider criminal network.

So far, police have arrested ten suspects—including the MP’s own driver and bodyguard—in connection with the killing. IG Kanja assured the public that detectives are working tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice.