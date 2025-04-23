TSC (Amendment) Bill 2024 Seeks to Streamline Teachers’ Allowances

Kenyan teachers could soon benefit from a clearer and more consistent system for their allowances thanks to the Teachers Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Introduced by Mandera South MP Abdul Haro, this bill seeks to update the Teachers Service Commission Act of 2012 to ensure allowances are handled fairly and transparently across the country.

The bill is currently open for public input, with the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Education inviting submissions until May 9, 2025. This step follows constitutional requirements and parliamentary procedures, as noted in a notice from Samuel Njoroge, Clerk of the National Assembly.

A major addition in the bill is Section 32A, which sets out formal procedures for appointing teachers in acting roles. The bill also introduces a new ‘Schedule Four’ listing nine specific types of allowances teachers may receive:

Housing Allowance

Commuter Allowance

Hardship Allowance

Leave Allowance

Transfer Allowance

Special School Allowance

Reader’s Facilitation Allowance

Responsibility Allowance

Acting Allowance

Among these, only the responsibility allowance will count towards pension benefits if earned until retirement. The rest will be treated as non-pensionable perks. The bill also updates Section 11 to require the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to consult with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) when setting allowance rates.

MP Abdul Haro explained that the bill’s goal is to create a transparent and fair process for managing teachers’ benefits. It would give the TSC clear legal authority to pay allowances on top of base salaries, which could help reduce confusion and delays.

This legislative effort comes amid ongoing talks between the TSC and teachers’ unions, who have been pushing for better pay and improved allowances. The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has proposed a 60% increase in basic pay alongside enhanced allowances in its collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Meanwhile, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (Kuppet) is calling for salary increases ranging from 50% to 100%, including a special risk allowance for science teachers. Both unions want additional pay for teachers working on public holidays, either through overtime or fixed allowances.

Knut also advocates for triple incremental credits for teachers posted in arid and hardship areas. They insist that acting allowances should be paid to educators serving in roles like deputy headteacher or department head, even if their appointments aren’t formally confirmed.

In previous negotiations covering 2021–2025, both Knut and Kuppet faced criticism for agreeing to a deal without a salary increase. They defended their choice, citing tight legal deadlines that made a monetary raise difficult.

As the bill undergoes review by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Education, it holds the potential to boost teacher morale by clearly defining benefits and offering a more predictable pay structure.