Ruto Offers Church Over State Lodge in Narok With Ksh.10M Pledge for Pastors

President William Ruto has pledged more millions to support evangelical work—this time in Narok. The announcement came on Sunday during his visit to the region, where local preachers requested a symbolic “sign of State House.”

Rather than building a State Lodge, Ruto offered to fund a religious facility tailored for church leaders to a une of Ksh10 million. He assured the clergy that he would rally support from senators and governors to ensure its completion.

“You asked for a building here… Mosiro Plaza for pastors. Since we can’t construct a State Lodge, we’ll build the plaza for pastors instead,” Ruto said. “I’ll raise Ksh.10 million to launch the construction. And if you face challenges along the way, I’ll ask my friends—senators and governors—to step in. Narok will still have its own sign of State Lodge.”

The President at the same time responded to critics of his broad-based or unity government. He firmly defended his administration’s inclusive approach, saying it offers the best path forward for national cohesion and political stability.

Ruto praised his collaboration with opposition leader Raila Odinga, describing their joint efforts as a step toward uniting Kenyans across the political divide.

“We are working hard to unite the people of Kenya. I’m proud to be working alongside Raila Odinga to foster national unity. We are unapologetic, unashamed about uniting the people of Kenya,” he said.

In addition to promoting unity, the President highlighted his fight against corruption. He announced that all government procurements would soon transition to digital platforms to enhance transparency and accountability.

He confirmed the long-awaited e-Procurement system officially went live in April, fulfilling a promise to modernize public spending.